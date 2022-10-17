Musalia Mudavadi: I am worth Sh4 billion

Musalia Mudavadi appears before National Assembly's Appointments Committe for vetting for the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary on Monday October 17th in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi has told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments he is worth Sh4 billion.

Mudavadi was the first to appear before the committee for vetting this Monday at 9.00 am.

During the vetting, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who is also Chairman of the Committee, asked Mudavadi to reveal his financial net worth.

“If I take my investments in shares in some companies and also the properties that I own, I’d put my net worth at about 4 billion shillings,” he said.

Mudavadi was also asked about current and anticipated sources of income.

“Rental income dividends where I have shareholdings and also interest and of course other expenses that come from the farm,” said Mudavadi.

From the onset, Mudavadi sought to clear his alleged involvement in scandals that have rocked the country.

“At the age of 33, I was appointed to the Ministry of Finance in 1993. That is when the Goldenberg saga had been in existence and was coming to its full-blown situation. This was a scheme where the intention of the government in terms of export compensation scheme went sour and it was misused and it caused the country a lot of damage and expenses,” said Mudavadi.

The former vice president said he takes the credit for stopping the scandal.

“I took up the role of dismantling the network of the Goldenberg hydra. There were so many issues to this and subsequently there was a commission of judicial enquiry under President Mwai Kibaki,” said Mudavadi.

When the floor was then opened for other members to ask questions, MPs made fun of Mudavadi’s new office at the Kenya Railways Headquarters, off Haile Selassie Avenue.

“I am very happy about the Kenya Railways as the location of this office. The people who voted us in are there alighting every morning and evening. That is a constant reminder whenever I go to that office. I will know that those are hard workers in our country and therefore we must not let them down.

"I am personally very proud and delighted to be domiciled at the Railways headquarters,” said Mudavadi. A view of the National Assembly chambers where Musalia Mudavadi was grilled. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Earlier on, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula ruled nomination of Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary was lawful.

This is after Azimio MPs questioned the position’s constitutionality.

Speaking at the start of the vetting by the 15-member committee, Wetangula, who is chairing the team, said that the cabinet slot was within the law.

"The committee has already received a total of 22 memorandums to various CS nominees which shall be disclosed to nominees during their vetting. According to our constitution, the president is allowed to have not less than 14 or more than 22 cabinet slots, and I hereby confirm that the Prime Cabinet Secretary is within the law," said Wetangula.

The vetting will run until Saturday, October 22, except for Thursday, October 20, when the country will observe Mashujaa Day. Moses Mudavadi, Musalia Mudavadi's son watching from the public gallery as his father was being vetted for the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]