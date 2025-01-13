Why millions of Kenyans are struggling to put food on the table

A protestor holds a plate of ugali as a policeman looks on outside parliament buildings. [File, Standard]

In a cramped tin-roofed shack in Githogoro slum in Nairobi, Jane Waithera faces the same challenge every morning — finding money to feed her three children. She does menial jobs — washing clothes, cleaning houses, selling vegetables — but the rising cost of food leaves her struggling to keep her family afloat.

“It doesn’t matter how hard I work; it’s never enough,” she says, her eyes reflecting the exhaustion of countless days spent chasing survival. “One day you earn a little, the next day it’s gone, and you start all over again.”

Waithera’s situation mirrors that of millions of Kenyans — jobless or earning little, caught in an unrelenting food crisis.

A recent Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) report warns of further food price increases, blaming high production costs, poor policies, unpredictable weather, and a lack of support for farmers.

The report, titled Agriculture Sector Survey November, reveals that many farmers are unable to afford basic inputs such as fertiliser and seeds. Those who manage to farm often lose up to 40 per cent of their produce due to poor post-harvest handling.

As a result, food prices continue to rise, pushing already vulnerable families deeper into poverty.

“Farmers are being forced to take loans just to buy inputs,” says Andrew Edewa, a food policy expert.

Weather conditions, especially floods and droughts, affected production earlier in 2024, but their impact had reduced by November, with only 62 per cent of respondents citing weather as a factor influencing food prices, compared to 93 per cent in September of the same year.

“With unpredictable weather and high transport costs, most farmers can barely break even. Corruption also plays a big role, as funds meant to help farmers often end up in the wrong hands.”

For Waithera, these challenges aren’t just statistics — they define her daily life.

The cost of maize flour is going up, making even a basic meal feel out of reach. She recalls days when her children went to bed hungry because she couldn’t afford anything beyond a cup of porridge.

“You have to make impossible choices,” she says. “Do I buy food or pay for water and charcoal to cook with? Sometimes, it feels like you’re fighting a losing battle.”

Edewa stresses that the situation will only worsen unless urgent action is taken. “We need to support farmers, reduce post-harvest losses, and invest in climate-smart agriculture. Without that, we’ll keep seeing more families like Waithera’s struggling to put food on the table.”

As Waithera prepares for another day, she remains hopeful that one-day things will change. “You can’t give up,” she says with quiet determination. “I do it for my children. They deserve a better life, even if it feels far away right now.”

Maize Seeds

Some farmers reported purchasing hybrid maize seeds at slightly higher prices in November 2024 compared to September of the same year.

“This partly explains why the proportion of farmers reporting high input costs as a constraint increased to 94 per cent in November 2024, from 87 per cent in September 2024,” the report stated.

It added that another factor limiting access to inputs is the lack of finance, as most farmers are credit-constrained and rely on money-lending apps for survival.

More than 70 per cent of the sampled farmers reported a lack of finance to buy inputs.

“Some farmers reported that although they were notified through their mobile phones to go to the nearest National Cereals and Produce Board depot to buy subsidised fertiliser, they could not travel due to transport challenges,” the report explained.

In some cases, farmers reported that they were not aware subsidised fertiliser was available at a reasonable price.

“In some instances, priority was given to farmers who were members of farming groups, making it difficult for those who did not belong to any group to benefit from the subsidised fertiliser,” the report noted.

While government policies such as fertiliser subsidies offer some relief, they are insufficient to solve the crisis.

The report noted that with global and seasonal forces continuing to drive prices higher, Kenyans face the harsh reality of a volatile food market with limited support.

Farmers, traders, and suppliers reported that key factors influencing retail prices — transport costs, weather conditions, input prices, supply chain disruptions, and market distances — eased slightly in November last year compared to September of the same year.

However, the decrease was too modest to provide significant relief to consumers burdened by rising food prices.

“The proportion reporting transport costs as a factor influencing retail prices remained high, with a slight decrease to 86 per cent in November 2024 compared to 88 per cent in September, possibly reflecting the benefit of recently lower and stable fuel prices,” the report said.

The uptake of subsidised fertiliser remained low, with only 58 per cent of farmers benefiting in November 2024, compared to 68 per cent in September.

This decline is largely attributed to seasonal factors, leaving 42 per cent of farmers without access. Despite this, farmers indicated that subsidies, while helpful, fall short of addressing larger systemic issues that drive up food prices.

To reduce the cost of food, the report recommends preserving water resources through dams and water pans, addressing the high cost of farm inputs, and stabilising agricultural commodity pricing.

“Farmers continue to emphasise the importance of stabilising input prices and creating an environment where agricultural production can be scaled sustainably,” the report observed.

Farmers reported that price distortion by middlemen remains a major concern. There was also a notable increase in farmers reporting poor road infrastructure as a challenge in November last year.

Same Produce

“As reported in previous surveys, price fluctuations are common because most farmers tend to harvest at the same time, thereby flooding markets with the same produce.

‘‘In view of the increased supply during harvest relative to demand, prices can decline to abnormally low levels.

‘‘Conversely, during periods of food shortages caused by factors such as drought or floods, prices tend to increase drastically. Some farmers suggested that a mechanism be put in place to stabilise the prices of farm produce,” the report highlighted.

CBK stated that policy recommendations — promoting irrigation to reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture, ensuring affordable, high-quality farm inputs, and sustaining fertiliser subsidies — from previous surveys continue to hold weight.

The survey indicated that 85 per cent of sampled farmers rely on inorganic fertilisers, making it a key input for the agricultural sector.

However, farmers remain concerned about the seasonal nature of production, vulnerable to unpredictable weather.

More than half of the farmers interviewed said they could not access markets or transport their produce when it rained.

“There was a notable increase in farmers reporting poor road infrastructure as a challenge,” the report indicated.

Surveys conducted from May to November last year showed that a slightly higher proportion of respondents expected inflation to either remain unchanged or decrease over the next three months compared to those expecting increases.

Farmers were also willing to increase acreage for crops such as kales, spinach, tomatoes, carrots, and beans, though decisions were influenced by factors like weather, seed availability, land preparation costs, expected returns, and crop rotation practices.

“We can easily get out of this food insecurity if we address the underlying issues.

‘‘The agriculture sector is being run down because of corrupt people,” Edewa said, adding, “People want to import food because of kickbacks and hoarding.”

The expected rise in tomato prices due to seasonal factors, alongside price hikes for other staples like beans, maize, and green grams, points to the ongoing impact of seasonal cycles.

Vegetable oils

Global trends, especially the Russia-Ukraine war, are also expected to push up prices for items like sugar, cooking fat, and vegetable oils.

To address these challenges, the Central Bank of Kenya report suggests several measures, including reducing pesticide and herbicide costs, which are critical for crop health.

Pesticides and herbicides are the second most commonly used inputs after fertilisers, thus contributing significantly to production costs.