CS faces hostile crowd as Gachagua tells off Ruto allies over abductions

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the funeral of the late Eric Mutugi, son of former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North, on January 3, 2024. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

There was anxiety at the burial of a former Senator's son after mourners rejected plea by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to read President William Ruto's message.

Muturi was forced to hand over the message to the family of former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti amid booing, as several leaders added pressure on Ruto over abduction of government critics. .

Mourners shouted him down, prompting him to ask whether they wanted him to read or not, to which the crowd told him to hand it to the family.

Speaking at the funeral of Eric Mutugi in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hit out at President Ruto and his administration, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about abduction of government critics.

Gachagua called for the release of abductees, dead or alive.

“They are used to telling lies to the extent of believing in their own lies. The President previously denied the existence of abductions, but later admitted it. He promised that the abductees would be released, but nothing has happened. If the President can give an order and nothing happens, there is a serious problem,” Gachagua said, drawing applause from the mourners.

He dismissed accusations that he was involved in the abductions, terming them baseless claims without merit. Gachagua also took issue with Mt Kenya MPs silence on abductions.

The former DP expressed concern over the government’s failure to identify those responsible for the abductions. “The government has no information on those carrying out the abductions, yet they are in power. It is time they came clean and spoke the truth,” he said.

Muturi said the government has a collective responsibility to investigate and bring to justice those involved in abductions.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi urged the church to take a leading role in advocating for the rights of Kenyans, especially in light of the growing fear caused by the abductions. Kiraitu demanded that the government become a beacon of hope for Kenyans in 2025 by addressing the menace of abductions.

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa warned President Ruto that he would be held personally responsible for the abductions.

Wamalwa also dismissed claims by the Kenya Kwanza government in Homa Bay that the opposition was behind the abductions. “Mr. President and your team, take charge. You are in government. UDA members, stop gossiping and focus on working,” he said.

The sentiments were echoed by Runyenjes MP Muchangi Karemba, who expressed concern over the rising number of abductions, which he said were causing unnecessary fear in the country.

Calling for unity, Gachagua encouraged leaders to speak out against the abductions without fear of retaliation or witch-hunting. "The mountain is more united than before after my ouster, and I will make an announcement on the way forward later this month and we will scrutinise all leaders who come on our way to avoid getting into the political mess we are in today," he added.

Kiraitu also called for unity in Mount Kenya, stressing that the region’s eastern part has been overlooked. “We will ensure the people of the East are visible and receive development projects. It is ironic that the Mau Mau roads did not reach Embu, Tharaka Nithi, or Meru, despite the region’s contribution to the Mau Mau struggle,” he said.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, who played a role in advocating for leadership from East Mt Kenya, emphasized that funerals were not the appropriate platform for discussing politics.

“We, as Mbeere North, are at a loss. We will have time to discuss national and community politics at another time,” Ruku said.