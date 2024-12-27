Gachagua vows to expose faces behind abductions

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a press conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on January 9, 2022. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to reveal the identities of individuals behind a covert unit allegedly responsible for abductions in the country.

Speaking on Friday, December 27, Gachagua claimed that the unit operates independently of the Inspector General of Police, and is led by a man he identified only as “Abel,” a relative of a senior government official.

“There is a unit that is not under the command of the Inspector General of Police. It operates out of a building on the 21st floor in Nairobi’s city center, led by a certain “Mr. Abel,” who is a cousin to a very senior official in this government,” claimed Gachagua.

“If this unit is not dismantled, we will reveal the name of the building and the full identities of the officer and his cousin,” he added.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua: When I raised concerns about the dysfunctionality of the National Intelligence Service, I was accused of being insubordinate. However, the events of recent months have regrettably validated my position. President William Ruto must take… pic.twitter.com/j6qGlfguP5 — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) December 27, 2024

Gachagua also accused the government of attempting to intimidate Kenyans into silence.

“The purpose of this strategy is to scare young men and women into silence and discourage them from speaking out. Unfortunately, this government is using fear to silence Kenyans while pursuing lies and destruction,” he said.

He criticised the government for failing to address the issue of abductions, calling it a sign of disconnect from the realities facing the country.

“How can the president repeatedly deny knowledge of these abductions, while his own security chiefs have confirmed they are happening? Even our neighbor Uganda thanked us for abducting one of their opposition leaders and handing him over to them,” Gachagua alleged.

He further recalled his criticism of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), saying, “When I raised concerns about the dysfunctionality of the NIS, I was accused of being insubordinate. However, the events of recent months have unfortunately proven me right.”

Gachagua called on President William Ruto to take responsibility and address the escalating cases of abductions immediately, further criticising his administration for failing to uphold its campaign promise to safeguard human rights.