Not our vehicle, says DCI amid uproar on abductions

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied association with a Subaru vehicle that Senator Okiya Omtatah claimed was used to kidnap Gideon Kibet, (a cartoonist on X).

In a statement, DCI refuted the claims terming them as 'unfounded' and promising to thoroughly investigate the matter.

"We wish to emphasise that these allegations are being taken with utmost seriousness," the Mohammed Amin-led institution stated.

The Busia Senator on Thursday alleged that Kibet was kidnapped and bangled into the white Subaru by sleuths.

At the same time, DCI said that it supports sentiments by the Inspector General of Police that all police operations are conducted within the confines of the Constitution and established legal frameworks.

"The DCI reassures the public that no extrajudicial actions will be tolerated within our works," it added.

Further, the agency stated that it remains open and transparent in handling such cases, ensuring that justice is pursued without prejudice, urging leaders to refrain from making speculative statements that may hinder the progress of ongoing investigations.

On Thursday, Omtatah said that Kibet had visited his offices on the day of his disappearance at around 11am on Tuesday this week.

“When I learnt of his abduction, I made a report to the Upperhill Police Station.

The statement follows an uproar by the public on continued alleged abductions and forced disappearences, which the police has denied any involvement in.