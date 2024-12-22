Ruto defends church donations, vows to deliver on promises

President William Ruto at the African Inland Church (AIC) Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has defended his church donations, insisting that his contributions are meant for religious purposes and not personal gain.

Speaking at the African Inland Church (AIC) Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu County, where he donated Sh5 million to the church's Sunday School, the president noted the church's role in shaping children's moral upbringing.

"I am a product of giving, and I am very proud of it. I have no apologies or regrets for giving to God because God gives back in equal measure," Ruto said. You will never go wrong by giving to God. If you want evidence, look at me—I am living proof, " he said.

Ruto also dismissed critics of his Kenya Kwanza administration, vowing to fulfill his manifesto and prove his detractors wrong.

"I am determined to transform this nation, and nothing will stop us. We will roll out the Affordable Housing Programme, Universal Health Care, and continue to serve Kenyans without discrimination."

The president highlighted his administration's achievements, including rural electrification, affordable housing, Taifa Care, and youth employment, as evidence of progress.

"Many doubted us when we took office. Look at the milestones we have achieved in two years. We have reduced the inflation rate, supported dairy and agricultural farmers, and turned their efforts into success stories," Ruto stated.

Livestock Vaccination

On livestock health, Ruto reaffirmed the government's commitment to mass vaccination, despite opposition from some politicians and a section of veterinarians.

He said the initiative aims to eliminate diseases and enhance the quality of milk and meat for global markets.

"The vaccines are not imported—they are being manufactured locally by scientists in Kabete. If we don't vaccinate our livestock, how will we control diseases like foot and mouth? We have secured markets for our livestock products, but we must first manage diseases," he explained.

Dual Carriageway

Ruto also announced plans of the dualling of the Nairobi - Nakuru Highway from 2025 by a private contractor under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program to ease traffic snarl-ups.

"The highway will be constructed in two phases, the first one being between Nairobi to Nakuru and the other from Nakuru to Malaba.

“We had a PPP program with a French company, but it did not work out. However, we have alternatives that we are working on as a government,” the president said.

“The commitment I want to give you is that next year, we will begin the construction of the dual carriageway from Nairobi to Nakuru first, and then from Nakuru to Malaba,” he noted.