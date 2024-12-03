MPs seeking evidence of Adani deal termination

National Treasury CS CPA John Mbadi before the Public Debt and Privatization Committee at Continental House, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

In the wake of the cancellation of the multi-billion-shilling deals by Indian tycoon’s companies, disquiet has rocked both houses of Parliament.

The National Assembly and the Senate last week were on a hunt for tangible evidence that the deal between Kenya and the Gautam Adani firms had been terminated—a quest that they share with the Courts.

Key government officials have been invited to appear before House committees to shed light on the progress of implementation of the directive by President William Ruto.

The matter made its way to the floor of the Senate where, for three consecutive days, Senators demanded to know what new information the president had relied on to terminate the agreement with Adani.

They also sought to know the extent of the deals which had elicited countrywide outrage.

During his State of the Nation address, Ruto directed for immediate termination of the Adani-Kenya Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) deals.

“ ...Based on new information provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations I direct that the procuring agencies immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process...” Ruto said.

The Senators were concerned that President Ruto’s failure to disclose the new evidence only did more harm than good.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch submitted that the opaqueness on the entire Adani deals operations was curious. “Even after this cancellation by the President, there are still doubts on the details of the contracts that were in this Adani Group deal,” he said.

The first time lawmaker urged the Head of State to make public details of the now cancelled deals and whether the country is to incur any costs for it’s termination.

“Can the government once and for all be transparent to the country on this Adani issue so that the public trust that the government of the day continues to lose from the people can be corrected, ” he stated.

He proceeded to question whether any due diligence had been done by Adani before the State engaged it.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua also moved to hold the President to account for initially ignoring the concerns voiced by Kenyans about Adani.

“One of those aspects that the President would have told Kenyans is where the rain started beating us on the matter of the Adani deals,” he stated.

He was also convinced that the Adani deals were a well-calculated plan to syphon taxpayers money.

His sentiments were echoed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who said: “They say that where there is smoke, there is fire. There were always signs, which were all brought to the attention of the public and the attention of the administration,” he said.

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, however, said Ruto’s move to cancel the deals was testament that he is a listening leader.

National Treasury CS John Mbadi appeared before the Public Debt and Privatisation committee on Thursday to answer to queries on Adani.

Mbadi told MP Makali Mulu -led Committee that the JKIA expansion deal with Adani Group had been legally terminated. The members heard that the cancellation would not result in any financial losses.

The development comes at a time the High Court has ordered the State to produce evidence to substantiate claims that the Adani-JKIA deal has been canceled.