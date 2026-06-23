Gideon Moi calls for calm after renewed Ang'ata clashes

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Residents of Angata Barikoi, during a meeting attended by Kenyan politicians. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

KANU party National Chairman Gideon Moi has called for calm and restraint following recent violent clashes in Ang’ata Barrikoi, Kilgoris Constituency.

‎The skirmishes have resulted in deaths, injuries, and property damage.

‎Gideon, in a statement, expressed concern over the repeated incidents in the area, describing them as a worrying sign of a breakdown in law and order that needs urgent attention.

‎“Once again, the country has witnessed a tragic eruption of violence in Ang’ata Barikoi, resulting in the loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property. These recurring incidents point to a worrying breakdown in law and order that must be addressed with urgency,” he said.

‎While recognising ongoing efforts to restore peace, Gideon urged residents to avoid violence when expressing their grievances.

KANU party National Chairman Gideon Moi. [Courtesy]

‎He called on security agencies to handle the situation with restraint and compassion.

‎“No cause, however legitimate, can justify the loss of innocent lives or the destruction of property,” he stated.

He appealed to both the local community and security forces to uphold the rule of law and demonstrate a genuine commitment to tackling the underlying issues causing tensions in the area.

‎“The people of Ang’ata Barikoi deserve justice, security and a lasting solution to the issues at the heart of this conflict,” he said.