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Larry the cat: Chief mouser who has fired six Prime Ministers from 10 Downing Street

By AFP and Agencies | Jun. 23, 2026

 

A media darling, now believed to be around 19, Larry, with an impressive survival record, often steals the spotlight from visiting foreign leaders.

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