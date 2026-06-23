PS Bitok unveils raft of measures to boost tourist numbers, revenue

Audio By Vocalize

Principal Secretary Julius Bitok says the tourism sector has recorded slow growth over the past two decades. [File, Standard]

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has unveiled measures to reverse the sluggish growth in the sector and attract more visitors.

The PS said the tourism sector has recorded slow growth over the past two decades, amid a surge in global tourism competitiveness that is fetching billions of shillings in revenue annually.

Prof Bitok noted that tourism figures have remained nearly stagnant over the last twenty years, even as other destinations worldwide record an increase in arrivals and earnings.

Speaking during the annual Tourism Operators Sector of Kenya (TOSK) gala dinner in Naivasha, Bitok said the country could boost tourism arrivals to 10 million in the coming years by leveraging its local, regional, and global competitiveness.

He noted that the sector generates more than Sh500 billion annually and has greater potential as the government simplifies the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) process for international travellers and has removed visa requirements for all African tourists.

He expressed concerns about the sector’s slow growth, which poses challenges for operators who rely on tourism as their primary livelihood.

The PS assured that the government is committed to supporting the industry through targeted interventions, including market diversification and enhanced digital competitiveness.

Among the key proposals are opening Kenya's skies to attract more tourists and reviewing the ETA policy to facilitate entry.

“As the new PS for the tourism sector, I commit my full support to revive and grow tourism arrivals from both local and international visitors, which will boost our revenues and generate tens of thousands of jobs for our skilled youth,” said Bitok.

Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Jude Kepkemoi was optimistic that achieving the ambitious target is possible by drawing visitors from key markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Tanzania, and India.

Ms Kepkemoi noted that the sector aims to attract more than five million international arrivals during the 2027/2028 period and to bolster domestic tourism.

She expressed concerns about the widespread lack of product knowledge among industry stakeholders, noting that more than 85 per cent require further training and funding to stay competitive.

The incoming TOSK Chair Raymond Cheruiyot revealed that stakeholders called for stronger collaboration between the government and private sector, more affordable tourism packages, and clearer incentive frameworks to foster growth.

Global competition and rising aviation costs were also identified as challenges for the sector, alongside the need to explore new markets to diversify Kenya's tourism base beyond traditional source countries.