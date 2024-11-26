Don't be lured away from Govt, Mutua tells Kamba community

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Dr Alfred Mutua when he met Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, they committed towards better working services for Kenyans working in the diaspora on August 20, 2024 at Upper Hill, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

Labor and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua has urged the Akamba community to resist political leaders who sway the community from the Government.

In a multi-media statement released to the press Tuesday afternoon, Dr Mutua challenged Ukambani professionals to rally the community behind President William Ruto’s government in order to harvest benefits in terms of development.

“Ruto has another three years in his current term in office as president and that is why you see former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has joined Government because he does not want his community to get lost in the wilderness. It is strange that some Kamba leaders are busy mobilizing the community to stay away from the government yet leaders of other communities are scrambling for a stake in the government,” Dr Mutua said.

Speaking in a coded language apparently directed to Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who has been in the limelight in leading opposition politics since the formation of the broad-based government, the former Machakos governor lamented that the Akamba community had lost its stake in national government in the current dispensation.

Mutua criticized local political leaders who have been coalescing around ousted Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, saying the move will not bear any meaningful benefit to the community, now or in the future.

“Some Kamba leaders are telling us we should not stay where the goodies are, we should head to the wilderness to chase after the wind alongside the individual who has been divorced by President Ruto. You will soon see numerous leaders joining the Ruto government because they do not want to stay out of government,” said Mutua.

Mutua said the Kamba community had languished in the opposition long enough and it was the high time that cycle was broken by visionary leaders.

“We must start asking ourselves hard questions as a community. For how long are we willing to operate outside government, yet we need development including water, good roads, and better healthcare? We need to ask ourselves where we are heading as a community.