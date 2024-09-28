Gachagua dismisses impeachment plans, asks leaders to serve Kenyans

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that he would not give in to intimidation aimed at forcing him to resign. [DPCS]

Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked his detractors to allow him to work and complete his five-year term as talks of his impeachment gather pace.

The DP, who toured Kirinyaga, Embu, and Meru counties, described criticism against him by a section of leaders as unjustified.

"We are asking our detractors to allow us to work for Kenyans. Leave me alone. Let us work for Kenyans and stop the high-temperature politics. We were given a five-year contract by Kenyans. There are many stalled projects that need attention and completion," said Mr Gachagua.

But as he spoke in Mount Kenya region, a group of MPs maintained that his fate is almost sealed and claimed that the planned impeachment exercise is on track and unstoppable.

Chuka Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene and his Tharaka counterpart Gitonga Murugara said they support the impeachment of Gachagua because he had failed to work with President William Ruto to deliver services.

Speaking during the issuance of bursaries at Magumoni in Munene's constituency, the duo said Gachagua had not worked to support President Ruto and had sought to destabilize the president.

"We have a big task at the Assembly. Because the DP that the President chose is not helping him. His work has been to fight the President," said Mr Munene who claimed that the DP is also eyeing the presidency.

Munene said President Ruto had been supportive of the DP to the extent of handing him important roles such as the development of coffee and dairy sectors and even allowing him to chair full cabinet sessions, but he had not reciprocated by assisting the president to work for Kenyans.

Separately, a section of lawmakers from the South Rift region are backing the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

They said on Friday that Gachagua's time in government was up following allegations of his involvement in an attempt to orchestrate a civilian coup against President William Ruto.

Speaking during the funeral service of the late Dr Davy Koech held in Sigowet constituency, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, MPs Nelson Koech (Belgut), Hillary Koskei (Kipkelion West), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), and Women Representative Beatrice Kemei said they will back the impeachment motion.

They accused the DP and his allies of undermining the unity in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and President Ruto’s administration.

Yesterday, however, a defiant DP claimed that he is committed to serving the people and appealed to what he described as his detractors to allow him to perform his duties and stop intimidating him.

The DP is in the region for a two-day working trip engaging the public on agriculture reforms in coffee and tea as well as Miraa and Muguka trade.

In his remarks, Gachagua, who was in company of his allies led by Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina, Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji and Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu, said that he will not give in to intimidation aimed at forcing him to resign.

"This is not the time for politicking, but working for Kenyans. MPs should do their work on legislation and stop interfering with the Executive. They should concentrate on passing of laws that will benefit people not politics," he stated.

During the visit, Mr Gachagua engaged with thousands of Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) traders in Wang'uru town, Embu Market, Runyenjes Town, Chuka Town and Meru Town on Government policies and programmes touching on their trade.

Embu Town, the Deputy President also joined the Kenya Red Cross Society at Moi Stadium for a special fundraising event to help rebuild the Jomo Kenyatta Center for Children with Physical Disabilities. The facility was destroyed by fire June this year.

Governor Cecily Mbarire, Kenya Red Cross Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed Idris, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu, Juja MP George Koimburi, MCAs among leaders were also present.

Mr Gachagua also addressed residents of Difathas township, who had blocked the Embu-Mwea highway protesting over a road accident that killed a five-year-old child, Elius Linus Mugendi, recently.

He comforted the family over the loss and promised to follow up on the issue.

"I have spoken to the police boss and agreed that action will be taken against the officers that caused the accident. I will follow up on the issue and ensure the family gets justice," he said. The protestors accepted his plea, opened the road and called off the demonstration.

Additional reporting by Nikko Tanui and Phares Mutembei