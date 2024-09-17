Ichung'wah: "Shake off the viper" remark targets no one

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has clarified that his recent comments urging President William Ruto to "shake off the viper on your hand" were not aimed at any specific person.

On Sunday, September 15, while attending a service in Embakasi West, Nairobi in the company of President William Ruto and other leaders, Ichung’wah used the Biblical analogy of Apostle Paul and the viper to illustrate the President's political challenges.

Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, September 17, Ichung’wah said his comments were not directed at any specific individual.

“My statement was not in reference to any particular person but if there is a person behaving like a viper stopping the president or government from delivering on his mandate, then you should be shaken off,” he said.

Ichung’wah compared Ruto’s difficulties to Apostle Paul’s encounter with a viper in the book of Acts.

“When Apostle Paul got to Malta with a shipwreck and many people swam to the shore, a snake twirled around his hand,” said Ichung’wah.

“Looking at that story, I have seen how the President has gone through a lot; he found an economy in a wreck, and just when he was ready to warm up Kenyans, a viper comes and coils itself on his hand.”

Ichung’wah has been critical of figures he believes are obstructing Ruto’s progress, particularly targeting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He has voiced concerns about political manoeuvring to undermine Ruto and has called for unity.

“Take heart. All the names you will be called, all the insults you will receive, just get this country to the shore safely,” noted Ichung’wah.

“Don’t be afraid, shake off the snake. That viper on your hand, the viper, the snake in your government, please shake it off. Not for your own sake, but so that your hand may do what the Lord purposed it to do.”