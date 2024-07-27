Kalonzo rejects Ruto's offer, opts to lead opposition

Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka reacts to Cabinet appointments on July 25,2024. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected an offer to join President William Ruto's government.

Kalonzo, an Azimio la Umoja coalition principal, said they have permitted their leader Raila Odinga to pursue his ambition at the African Union, while he assumes the position of the opposition leader in the country.

"As the Azimio coalition, we have agreed to let our party leader Raila Odinga go and vie for positions at the AU. I will now take over his role of being the opposition leader in Kenya," said Kalonzo who spoke at Kihome village in Othaya, Nyeri on Friday.

Kalonzo said he cannot join a government that has already failed to deliver its promises to the people.

"I want to make it clear that I have no intentions of joining the Kenya Kwanza government. We can all see what is happening in this government. I cannot join that government. Something suspicious is happening there and even President Ruto knows. He has offered me some positions but I can not join him," he said.

He added: "I supported President Kibaki particularly when things were bad following the 2007 elections. I was the only one who stood by Mwai Kibaki, and together, we shared a common vision for the country. I cannot allow what we had planned to achieve to go to waste due to the actions of selfish and corrupt leaders in the government. We will not falter, we will stand against them."

Former CS Eugine Wamalwa, who accompanied Kalonzo, told any Azimio member who wishes to join the government is free to do so. "We will continue to push for the rights of Kenyans." Jubilee secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni called for unity in Mt Kenya region. "We should stop fighting." [Amos Kiarie]