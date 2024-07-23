JKIA deploys ground and aerial surveillance ahead of protests

A deserted JKIA with minimal activity going on. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is under heightened security ahead of the planned anti-government protests.

Protesters are pushing for a total shutdown of the facility to force the government into heeding their demands.

The move also aims to draw the attention of the international community, owing to the fact JKIA operates numerous international arrivals and departures making it essential in connecting Kenya and East Africa to the rest of the world.

Early Tuesday morning, there was a heavy police deployment at the JKIA emergency gates as well as several other gates for entry and exit.

Police water cannons have also been sent out for use in dispersing demonstrators.

An emergency gate at JKIA was placed under tight security. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

At the same time, security agencies manning the airport are conducting aerial surveillance to guarantee maximum security to passengers and personnel who continue to stream in and out of the airport.

The national carrier, Kenya Airways, and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) are anticipating heavy traffic on the roads leading into the airport including Mombasa Road, Nairobi Expressway, Outering Road, and Airport Road.

“Customers are advised to arrive at least four hours before their scheduled flight departure time. Customers are also encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays en route to the airport,” KQ said in a statement to customers on Monday, July 22.

Further, the National Police Service has warned protesters against security breaches and unlawful access to protected areas of the airport including LPG and Bitumen plants, and Petroleum depots. Very minimal activity at the JKIA entrance. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

However, the situation remains calm with little activity around the area including significantly reduced traffic.