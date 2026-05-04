DCI seeks 14 days to detain woman in probe into Dr Obwaka's death

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Beatrice Wangari before Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi, on May 4, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking court orders to detain Beatrice Wangari, the prime suspect in the death of Dr Job Obwaka, for 14 days to complete investigations into what the state now suspects is a possible poisoning case.

In an application before the Kibera Magistrate Barbara Akinyi, the DCI, together with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), wants to continue holding Wangari for a further two weeks to complete investigations into the offence of murder, contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

According to an affidavit filed by Sergeant Rhoda Nzioka of the DCI Headquarters Homicide Investigations Department, the team is probing a suspected poisoning incident that may have occurred at Wangari’s residence in Kitengela.

Sgt Nzioka further states that the probe into the death of Dr Obwaka is a complex matter, since the suspect and the deceased had been lovers for a long time, and investigators are yet to piece together all the evidence in the case.

The officer said that a postmortem examination is scheduled for May 5, 2026.

Specimen samples will be collected and forwarded to the Government Chemist for analysis to establish the cause of death.

The court further heard that Wangari, a single mother of two children, is yet to undergo a mental assessment.

"We humbly request that Wangari to be detained for 14 days at Kilimani Police Station or any other police station," Nzioka urged.

She informed the court that DCI detectives are investigating a possible case of suspected poisoning that could have occurred at Wangari’s residence.

The prosecutor told the court that although the suspect has a right to be released on bail, the circumstances surrounding the matter place her life in danger.

The court heard that Wangari was arrested at the Nairobi Hospital over the weekend, where she had taken the doctor for treatment.

Further, the court heard that Dr Obwaka, drove himself from Nairobi to Kitengela on May 1, 2026, to visit Wangari at her residence in the Milimani, Kajiado County.

Court documents reveal that at approximately 1:05 pm, the deceased parked his black Mercedes-Benz, registration number KCM 222X, at the basement of OBC Mall in Kitengela.

Wangari then arrived driving her Volkswagen Tiguan, registration number KCQ 902T, picked him up, and they proceeded to her residence at Olive Court in Milimani.

The affidavit states that once at the residence, the suspect prepared a meal which Dr Obwaka consumed, after which he requested to rest in the master bedroom.

He was later joined by the suspect.

It was shortly after that Dr Obwaka’s condition deteriorated.

Court documents paint a harrowing picture of the moments that followed.

Wangari reportedly sought help from her neighbour, Shadrack Korir, who accompanied her to the house.

The affidavit states that Korir found the deceased lying on the bed, unresponsive, dressed in a white vest and black trousers, with his eyes closed.

Korir then called WOBS Emergency Care ambulance services.

Paramedic Toiler Chepkirui Maritim and driver Stanley Nderitu Mwangi responded to the scene and, according to court documents, found Dr Obwaka with a weak pulse rate and low oxygen levels.

The paramedics performed CPR, administered oxygen, and rushed Dr Obwaka to Nairobi Hospital.

However, efforts by doctors to save him were futile.

DCI detective Nzioka stated that at Nairobi Hospital, the deceased was documented as Brought In Dead (BID).

The incident was subsequently reported at Kilimani Police Station at 10:00 pm the same night, vide OB 63/01/05/2026.

Investigators later executed a search at Wangari’s residence and recovered items now central to the murder probe.

According to the affidavit, detectives found "two plates, one spoon, a water glass, assorted drugs, a blanket, bedcover, a wet shawl, a 750ml bottle of half-consumed Robertson Winery and a 187ml bottle of Stone Dale", all recovered from the kitchen sink, unwashed and with food stains still on them.

The affidavit states that these items are awaiting escort to the Government Chemist for toxicological analysis.

The state’s request for custodial orders is currently ongoing before the court.