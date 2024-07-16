Gen Z nationwide Tuesday demonstrations dubbed "Rage and Courage"

A demonstrator holds a Kenyan flag as he kneels in front of a group of Kenyan anti riot police officers during a protest in Nairobi on July 2, 2024. [AFP]

The Gen Zs are once again gearing up for anti-government demonstrations, set to take place today across all counties in the country.

The protests, branded "Rage and Courage" and trending under the hashtag #OccupyEverywhere #RutoMustGo, are aimed at demanding accountability from leaders and fighting corruption.

Posters for the event have flooded social media, with organizers calling on participants to wear clothing decorated with the Kenyan flag and to carry a Kenyan flag, water, and a phone. These symbols are meant to showcase national pride and unity in the face of government shortcomings.

The upcoming demonstrations follow a series of notable victories from previous protests. The last wave of Gen Z-led demonstrations resulted in President William Ruto yielding to several significant demands.

In the aftermath, he refrained from signing the contentious anti-tax bill, dismissed his entire cabinet, and saw the resignation of Inspector General Japhet Koome. Despite these concessions, the youth remain unsatisfied, continuing to press for deeper systemic change.

Rachel Tabitha a youth advocate, said that Gen Z had been re-energised by the recent dismembered bodies found at the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi South.

She added that today’s protest was a continuation of the clarion call for reforms both in the political sector and within the government.

"The unrelenting protest is the continuous call by Gen Z for this country to be reformed once and for all. This administration has reached a point of either reforming the whole system or ending up as the most unpopular regime ever elected," said Rachel Tabitha

The posters circulating online emphasise a key constitutional principle: "All power belongs to the people." This message underscores the belief that citizens hold ultimate authority over their government, a sentiment that has galvanised the youth into action.

The call for demonstrations stems from ongoing frustrations with governmental corruption and a perceived lack of accountability.

Kimori, a youth advocate, described the last three weeks as those that brought fresh political air to the country and added that the process was however overshadowed by the government's recent calls for dialogue.

The dialogues again have been watered down by the ongoing “extrajudicial killings” and the discovery of dismembered bodies in several extraordinary locations, the latest being Mukuru kwa Njenga at Kware.

"It is absurd that the President is calling for a national dialogue, yet no police officer or any other individual has been held accountable for the extrajudicial killings witnessed during the protests. This lack of accountability has angered Gen Z the most," said Kimori.

Further adding that, "They believe the president's call for dialogue is not in good faith, leading them to continue their protests."

He further added that those distressing events have fueled the resolve of the Gen Z protesters, whose demonstrations showed no signs of abating, adding that the brutality witnessed during the last protests, including the extrajudicial killings, only heightened their determination.

"Our resolve is stronger than ever. We demand action, not empty promises. The fight for justice is far from over.” he said.

The organisers of the protests have meticulously planned the event, ensuring it will take place simultaneously in all counties which is a testament to their determination and organisational capabilities.

The nationwide scope of the demonstrations highlights the widespread discontent among Kenya’s youth, outdoing their regional and tribal lines.

The previous protests marked a turning point in Kenya’s political landscape. Faced with mounting pressure from a united youth movement, President Ruto took unprecedented steps to address their demands. The refusal to sign the finance bill was a direct response to concerns about tax increases and economic burdens on ordinary citizens.

The dismissal of the cabinet, predominantly composed of Kenya Kwanza supporters, was seen as a move to cleanse the government of entrenched interests.

The resignation of Inspector General Japhet Koome was a response to allegations of police brutality during earlier protests.

However, these actions have not quelled the dissatisfaction. The youth remain steadfast in their demand for comprehensive reforms, particularly in the areas of corruption and accountability.

They argue that while the government's concessions were significant, they were merely surface-level changes that did not address the root causes of Kenya’s governance issues.