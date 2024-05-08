Schools to reopen on Monday, says Ruto

President Willliam Ruto delivers a National Address at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

All schools will reopen on Monday, May 13, following a positive advisory from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

President William Ruto announced on Wednesday, May 8, while meeting leaders from Kajiado County at State House, Nairobi.

"All parents are advised that on the assessment of the government and the weatherman, it will now be safe to open all schools on Monday next week. Parents must prepare their children to go back to school," said Ruto.

The president has also tasked Members of Parliament to ensure provision of resources through NG-CDF, to repair damaged school infrastructure.

The schools were closed indefinitely for the second term on Friday last week to ensure learners' safety amid the ongoing floods, which have resulted in massive loss of lives and property.

Several schools across the country are currently providing temporary shelters for persons displaced by the floods while others have had their infrastructure destroyed by the flood waters.

Various stakeholders in the education sector have, however, warned against prolonged school closures that may complicate the implementation of this year’s school calendar.

Schools were to reopen on Monday, April 29.