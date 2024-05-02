MPs approve impeachment motion against CS Linturi

Parliament in session. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Members of Parliament have this afternoon approved a motion to impeach Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi over the fake fertiliser saga.

In a sitting on Thursday, May 2 chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the lawmakers unanimously supported the motion to impeach the Cabinet Secretary.

147 MPs voted in favor, while thirty-six (36) opposed, and three abstained.

“The results of the votes are as follows; ayes 149, the no’s 36 and abstentions-three. The threshold required to carry the votes is 117, so the vote is carried,” Wetang’ula announced.

MPs will now select an 11-member committee tasked with investigating the claims against Linturi.

“The select committee shall within 10 days report to the National Assembly whether it finds the allegations against the Cabinet Secretary to be substantiated,” the Speaker explained.

The House has been adjourned as the members are expected to select the committee during the afternoon session.

Earlier during the debate, Speaker Wetangula struggled to bring the House to order as chants of ‘Linturi must go’ lent the air.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo argued that the Agriculture CS must take responsibility for the mess the sub-standard fertiliser has created.

“I must confess that CS Linturi is my friend, and that's why I'm supporting this motion. First of all, should the CS take responsibility for the motion and the issue at hand? The answer is yes. Someone has to take political responsibility, if we don't go as high as the President, we must go as high as the minister,” said Amollo.

The motion, moved by Bumula MP Nelson Wamboka is seeking to have Linturi impeached on three grounds; gross violation of the Constitution, gross violation of Article 46 of the Constitution, and gross misconduct.

Under criminal negligence, Linturi is facing accusations of allowing the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to be used by private entities to sell fake fertiliser to the unsuspecting public.