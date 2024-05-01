Global leaders show solidarity with Kenya's flood victims

Pope Francis looks on during the weekly general audience on May 1, 2024, at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. [AFP]

Pope Francis and several global leaders have extended their sympathies to the victims of Kenya's flash floods.

In a recent message, Pope Francis expressed his compassion towards the families bereaved in the tragic Mai Mahiu floods.

"I am spiritually close to the people of Kenya at this time when severe floods have claimed many lives and devastated vast areas. Let us pray together for all those who suffer the effects of this natural disaster,” he wrote on X.

With nearly ten million Kenyans affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis's message holds significant resonance, according to the 2019 population census.

Similarly, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed his sadness over the loss of life and damage caused by the extreme weather conditions. A statement from Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, extended condolences and solidarity to the affected families and the Kenyan government.

UN agencies have been collaborating with Kenya since the onset of the rains in March to address the humanitarian challenges posed by the floods.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki also expressed regret over the devastation caused by the unprecedented floods in Kenya.

“My sincere condolences to and in solidarity with the affected families, President William Ruto, the government, and the people of Kenya amid the devastating floods across the country,” he wrote.

According to official government data, as of Wednesday, May 1, more than 170 people have died from floods, including 164 adults and 15 children.

Additionally, 90 individuals are reported missing, while 125 people are receiving treatment for injuries in various health facilities.

So far, 195,011 people from over 30,000 households have been directly affected by the floods.