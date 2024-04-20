CDF General Francis Ogolla military parade: What we know so far

Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla's memorial service and military honours ceremony taking place at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata, Nairobi. [Collins Odour, Standard]

The Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla is being honoured according to military procedures today.

The memorial service and a military honours ceremony are taking place at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have arrived for the final sendoff of the fallen general. His spouse, Aileen Ogolla and their children are also in attendance.

Other senior government officials who are attending the function include Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, and Azimio Chief Raila Odinga. KDF officers during CDF General Francis Ogolla's memorial service at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata, Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Others include National Intelligence Service Director-General Noordin Haji, and a host of Cabinet Secretaries, members of the diplomatic corps among others.

CDF General Ogolla will be honored according to military protocols, marked with a 19-gun salute.

The Standard also understands there will be a one-minute silence in honor of the CDF.

A section of KDF officers stand guard ahead of the military honors ceremony for fallen CDF General Francis Ogolla. [Collins Odour, Standard]

His body will shortly leave the Embakasi Garrison Airbase for Ulinzi Sports Complex.

All guests will be upstanding as the body makes its way to the front, in semblance with the final respects.

The military honours will be the last part of today’s programme, after the preaching. An officer maintains cleanliness ahead of the military parade at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang'ata, Nairobi. [Collins Odour, Standard]

CDF General Ogolla will be buried tomorrow at his home in Ngi’ya, Alego Usonga, Siaya County, according to his wish.

A requiem mass will then be held on Friday, March 26 at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi.

CDF General Francis Ogolla is the first Chief of Defence Forces to die while in office.

The CDF died along with nine other military personnel in a helicopter crash on Thursday, April 18, in Sindar, Elgeyo Marakwet.