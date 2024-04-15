KMPDU announces peaceful procession tomorrow, request for security

Secretary General KMPDU, Damji Artella, Secretary General KUCO, George Gibore, Chairman Peterson Wachira among other Health Sector Unions, at a press conference where they announced second edition of the union strike dismissing Inspector General Japheth Koome threats saying theirs is within the law, on Monday, April, 15, 2024. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has announced a peaceful procession tomorrow from 9am.

In a letter seen by the Standard, the doctors have requested the Nairobi Regional Commander for security during the event.

The route of the procession will be from Kenyatta National Hospital-Ministry of Health-Council of Governors and ultimately, the Treasury.

This comes days after Koome warned the striking doctors against disrupting normal activities in hospitals and even across the country.

In a statement, Koome had asked police commanders to deal with doctors on strike ‘firmly’.

“We have information that non-medics to cause havoc and terror to the public intend to join the ongoing processions, a move that poses a threat to public safety and security. In the interest of national security, therefore, all respective Police Commanders have been instructed to deal with such situations firmly and decisively following the law,” Koome stated.

“The medics have become a public nuisance, blowing whistles and vuvuzelas during the demonstrations thus causing discomfort to patients in hospitals and the general public,”he added.

KMPDU has since proceeded to court, accusing the Inspector General of Police of contravening the constitution.