Kevin Kang'ethe, man accused of killing girlfriend in the US escapes police custody

By Mate Tongola and Kamore Maina | 1h ago

Kevin Kinyanjui Kangethe who allegedly killed a girlfriend in the US is handcuffed at a Milimani court on January 31, 2024. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Kevin Kang’ethe, the man accused of murdering his girlfriend and later dumping her body in a car at an airport in Boston, US, has escaped from Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi under unclear circumstances.

 Police say Kang’ethe who was to be extradited to the U.S. to face first-degree murder charges escaped custody on Wednesday, February 7 at around 7:30 pm and later managed to jump onto a waiting matatu.

“He was talking to his lawyer at the station and within a few minutes, managed to escape by boarding a matatu that had parked at the stage meters away from the police station entry,” a junior officer at the station revealed to The Standard.

The incident has been confirmed by Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei who also visited the station and ordered the arrest of the four officers who were on duty when the incident occurred.

“We have the four officers in custody plus the suspect’s lawyer; we will brief the press later today on the developments,” Bungei stated.

Kang’ethe who had been on the run for three months before his arrest, was held at the station awaiting a ruling on whether Kenya will extradite him to the US to face the murder charges of Margaret Mbitu who was brutally killed on October 31, 2023.

More follows

