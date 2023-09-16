Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga allegedly abducted

Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga at Nakuru law courts in June 2023. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has allegedly been abducted by unknown people within Kiambu town.

The Standard has learnt that Njenga was pulled out of his vehicle on Saturday night, according to his brother, Njoroge Kamunya.

"He has been pulled out of his vehicle by unknown people. His [Njenga’s] driver has just informed us," claimed Njoroge.

Njenga was headed home after visiting a friend in Banana area, Kiambu when he was kidnapped at around 10.45 pm.

The motive remains unknown.

In May this year, Njenga made headlines when it was reported that police had raided his three homes in Nairobi, Nakuru, and Laikipia counties.

Police run-ins

Not new to controversy, he would be placed on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wanted list in July.

Detectives said they were looking for the former Mungiki leader “in relation to the recovery of two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang at a home linked to him."

The recovery was made on May 12 when the police raided Njenga’s home in Ngomongo village in Bahati, Nakuru.

This is a developing story and is being updated...