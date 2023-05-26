President Ruto warns KRA staff helping Kenyans evade taxes

President William Ruto at KRA offices at Times Tower, Nairobi. [PCS, Twitter]

President William Ruto has sent warning shots to some employees of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) colluding with Kenyans to evade taxes.

Ruto, while on a visit to KRA offices at Times Tower, Nairobi on Friday, May 26, claimed the authority was corrupt in some of its operations in the delivery of its duties.

The President cautioned the tax collection body over their tainted image to customers.

“Collusion, wanton bribe-taking, and general corruption continue to pervade operations of KRA that facilitate tax evasion, massive leakages of potential revenue, and inability to meet revenue targets,” Ruto said.

Ruto stated that were it not for some corrupt staff at the authority who work for their own selfish interests, then the country would be collecting more money.

The Head of State further reassured that the government will work collectively with KRA to build public confidence in its ability to manage public resources.

“Kenyans keep asking me; how can we be sure that all will pay taxes equally and how sure are we that our taxes will not be stolen by public officials sitting in ministries and other offices?” he posed.

Ruto also promised to ensure accountability in the use of public resources as he reiterated tax sensitisation to Kenyans.

“I shall be personally involved in ensuring that Kenyans get their taxes worth of public services in full and that none regardless of status steals or waste public resources,” he said.

He reiterated he will instead act rather than speak on the matter as he rallied Kenyans to file their tax returns.

The president also hit out at the tax body over complaints about the inefficiency of technology use.

“KRA must stop the tiresome drama of pretending to be fighting its stakeholders over new technology and also you must avoid irritating Kenyans doing things that are not useful,” Ruto said.

The President was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, when he paid a visit at KRA to file his returns ahead of the June 30 deadline.