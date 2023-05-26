The Standard

President Ruto warns KRA staff helping Kenyans evade taxes

By Sharon Wanga | 23m ago
President William Ruto at KRA offices at Times Tower, Nairobi. [PCS, Twitter]

President William Ruto has sent warning shots to some employees of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) colluding with Kenyans to evade taxes.

Ruto, while on a visit to KRA offices at Times Tower, Nairobi on Friday, May 26, claimed the authority was corrupt in some of its operations in the delivery of its duties.

The President cautioned the tax collection body over their tainted image to customers.

“Collusion, wanton bribe-taking, and general corruption continue to pervade operations of KRA that facilitate tax evasion, massive leakages of potential revenue, and inability to meet revenue targets,” Ruto said.

Ruto stated that were it not for some corrupt staff at the authority who work for their own selfish interests, then the country would be collecting more money.

The Head of State further reassured that the government will work collectively with KRA to build public confidence in its ability to manage public resources.

“Kenyans keep asking me; how can we be sure that all will pay taxes equally and how sure are we that our taxes will not be stolen by public officials sitting in ministries and other offices?” he posed.

Ruto also promised to ensure accountability in the use of public resources as he reiterated tax sensitisation to Kenyans.

“I shall be personally involved in ensuring that Kenyans get their taxes worth of public services in full and that none regardless of status steals or waste public resources,” he said.

He reiterated he will instead act rather than speak on the matter as he rallied Kenyans to file their tax returns.

The president also hit out at the tax body over complaints about the inefficiency of technology use.

“KRA must stop the tiresome drama of pretending to be fighting its stakeholders over new technology and also you must avoid irritating Kenyans doing things that are not useful,” Ruto said.

The President was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, when he paid a visit at KRA to file his returns ahead of the June 30 deadline.

Related Topics

William Ruto Tax Evasion KRA
.

Latest Stories

Ruto embraces 'Zakayo' nickname
Ruto embraces 'Zakayo' nickname
News
By Vincent Kejitan
10 mins ago
Premium Why men prefer kienyeji wives over bad girls
FEATURES
By Gilda Naibei
17 mins ago
Ruto warns KRA staff helping Kenyans evade taxes
National
By Sharon Wanga
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Former Samburu governor loses bid to have Sh84m corruption case against him dropped
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
Premium Former Samburu governor loses bid to have Sh84m corruption case against him dropped
Obado and family's Sh73 million graft case still on
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
Premium Obado and family's Sh73 million graft case still on
How leaders' utterances built big storm against tea multinationals
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Premium How leaders' utterances built big storm against tea multinationals
Tighten your belts as shilling sinks to record low against dollar
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Tighten your belts as shilling sinks to record low against dollar
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Mercedes -Benz GLC 250
  • 2016 Mercedes -Benz GLC 250
  • Mileage : 56000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 6,350,000
2016 Honda Fit Shuttle Hybrid
  • 2016 Honda Fit Shuttle Hybrid
  • Mileage : 100001
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,600,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Architecturally designed three bedroom apartment, near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • 3 Architecturally designed three bedroom apartment, near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • House Type:Architecturally designed three bedroom apartment, near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,750,000
Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • 3 Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • House Type:Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,800,000
Extraordinary three bedroom apartment in Kilimani; near Yaya Centre
  • 3 Extraordinary three bedroom apartment in Kilimani; near Yaya Centre
  • House Type:Extraordinary three bedroom apartment in Kilimani; near Yaya Centre
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Sales & Presales Engineer
  • Employer:
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • IT Systems Administrator
  • Employer: The Standard Group PLC
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Project Coordinator - Daisy Project
  • Employer: DanChurchAid (DCA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Electrical Technician
  • Employer: Janta Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved