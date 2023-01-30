Azimio ward reps tell DCI to leave MCAs alone, go after Raila

Nairobi Azimio MCAs led by Majority Leader Peter Imwatok decry the arrest of Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto and Korogocho's Absalom "Matakwey" Odhiambo. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Nairobi Azimio MCAs from have challenged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest ODM leader Raila Odinga instead of harassing MCAs and MPs over opposition politics.

Led by Nairobi county assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok the MCAs decried the arrest of Kilimani MCA who is also the Majority Whip Moses Ogeto.

They said if the government wants to arrest anyone over politics, they should go first after the Azimio leadership comprising of Raila, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Wycliffe Oparanya.

“We want to challenge the government of the day and DCI to stop arresting these MCAs and MPs. Go and arrest Raila Amollo Odinga,” said Imwatok.

Ogeto recorded a statement at the DCI offices in Nairobi on Monday over remarks he made during one of the Azimio public rallies.

DCI officers also arrested Korogocho MCA Absalom "Matakwey" Odhiambo after he went to record a statement with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

In a statement on Twitter, NCIC confirmed that Matakwey honoured summons and was later handed over to the DCI for “further action.” Nairobi County Majority Leader Peter Imwatok. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Recently, Matakwey addressed Azimio supporters urging them to storm the Central Business District and stop any business operations in a bid to force President William Ruto out of office.

“We want to go out to the streets and eject that thief from Statehouse. For William Ruto to respect Raila Odinga, we must close all business in Nairobi,” he said.

Imwatok revealed that everything went smoothly at NCIC offices where together with lawyers had accompanied Matakwey to honour the summon. The parties agreed to appear before the commission on Wednesday to go through the charges and make a formal statement.

“As we were walking out of NCIC, we found three Subaru Foresters before the detectives grabbed the honourable member and sped away with him,” he said.

The majority Leader further castigated the DCI for breaking the law by arresting Matakwey within Nairobi but taking him all the way to Kiambu county.

“Unfortunately, as we sit here, we are told Matakwey was driven to Kiambu county and now is in Kikuyu police station, no one is allowed to see him and neither is he recorded in the OB,” said Imwatok.

The Standard was however unable to independently establish whether Matakwey is being held at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu or Kikuyu Police Station.

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia said Matakwey used ethnic slurs to incite violence among Kenyans at a heated rally attended by Azimio leader Raila. NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Kobia stated that claims by the opposition that the 2022 General Election was rigged are “creating unnecessary tension that if not well managed can plunge the country into chaos.”

The commission further called for the accordance of respect to the president noting that any action that undermines the presidency has the potential of damaging national cohesion and injuring peace and unity among Kenyans.

“The president should be accorded respect and honour by all and at all time,” read the statement signed by Kobia.

The arrest comes after Azimio held the second public rally at Jacaranda grounds on Sunday, where the leaders tore into President Ruto’s administration.