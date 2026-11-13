'We're official': Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Movement takes shape ahead of 2027

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Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) leader Edwin Sifuna

Senator Edwin Sifuna’s The Equitable Party, has formally adopted the name Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), following approval by delegates at its National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The conference held in Nairobi on Friday, November 13, saw the party move to formalise its transition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued after the closed-door meeting, the party said delegates had approved the name change and other proposed amendments to meet legal requirements and facilitate the transition.

The delegates have also approved changes to the party’s colours, symbol and headquarters, as well as amendments to its constitution.

The party’s nomination and election rules were also adopted.

The NDC further approved coalition talks with like-minded political parties as the 2027 elections hot up.

“We take this opportunity to thank the NDC for taking this key step in formalising the party’s transition to Linda Mwananchi Movement and strengthening its organisational structure,” read the statement in part.