Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

CoG says community engagement key in climate change talks

By Christian Mutunga | Nov. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Council of Governors Chairperson and Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki chats with his Vihiga counterpart, Wilber Otichilo, at the side of the ongoing COP31 in Antalya, Turkey. [Courtesy, CoG X]

The Council of Governors has said community engagement remains the key to dealing with climate change which has become a key point not just in Kenya but the world over.

Speaking in Antalya, Turkey during the ongoing COP31 at a side event on the need for urgent action in combating the effects of climate change, Council of Governors chairperson Muthomi Njuki said the Financing Locally – Led Climate Action (FLLOCA)  programme, a multi-donor led initiative to which county governments also contribute, has been critical in pushing for a reduction in climate change effects since the community is leading from the front.

At the side event, Kenya had an opportunity to showcase successes in centering community leadership in developing solutions that contribute to solving the climate change challenges.

Njuki who doubles up as Governor of Tharaka Nithi County said FLLOCA money flows directly from the treasury, to the devolved units, to the wards, and to the communities that have designed the programme.

“That is why we have been able to sort out crises of water, agriculture, health, and infrastructure that has been brought about by the climate change. And we dare say that all the other programmes should follow the same model, where we do not allow money to sit in treasury with the ministries with their straws in it, and planning programmes that have a lot of recurrent expenditure in terms of capacity building, and seminars, and workshops, and very little going to development,” he said.

Njuki said for instance, all issues about maternal health start with the challenge of having access to clean water, housing infrastructure and timely access to health facilities.

“We cannot take out health and treat it as an entity that is not affected by climate change. That is why we are here to take home a concrete funding plan that will enable second funding,” he said.

The governor said of all the donor-funded programmes, FLLOCA has stood out as one with tangible results.

His sentiments were echoed by his Vihiga counterpart Wilber Otichillo, who said Kenya’s adoption of FLLOCA has led the community to take up water conservation efforts as well as adopt smart agriculture.

Otichilo who is also the CoG’s chairperson for the Environment and Climate Change said community engagement where they develop homegrown solutions has greatly reduced bureaucracy and ensures resources meant for combating the effects of climate change effects are used as appropriated.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

COP31 Climate Change Cog FLLOCA
.

Latest Stories

Why military deployments have failed to stop Al Shabaab attacks in Mandera
Why military deployments have failed to stop Al Shabaab attacks in Mandera
Crime and Justice
By Hudson Gumbihi
1 hr ago
Abshir Abdi abduction: State opposes lawyer's account of 11-day ordeal
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Abductions: Missing Kenyans found far from home as courts press police
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Abshir Abdi abduction: State opposes lawyer's account of 11-day ordeal
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Abshir Abdi abduction: State opposes lawyer's account of 11-day ordeal
Abductions: Missing Kenyans found far from home as courts press police
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Abductions: Missing Kenyans found far from home as courts press police
Linda Mwananchi rebrand sails amid internal revolt and legal battles
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Linda Mwananchi rebrand sails amid internal revolt and legal battles
Sifuna rise rattles Ruto allies, dismiss latest pollster ratings
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Sifuna rise rattles Ruto allies, dismiss latest pollster ratings
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved