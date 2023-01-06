Police probing death of model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba

Police in Uasin Gishu have launched investigations into the death of fashion model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.

The body of Chiloba was found stashed in a metallic box along the Kipenyo – Kaptinga road, in Kapsaret.

Police believe he may have been murdered elsewhere and the body dumped there.

A bodaboda rider who was interviewed by the police said that he saw a vehicle without number plates dropping the metallic box before driving away.

Police who were manning a nearby roadblock were notified of what had happened and they rushed to the scene where they found Chiloba’s body.

When they opened the metallic box they found a body dressed in a woman's clothing that was already decomposing.

His body was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, awaiting post-mortem.

Chiloba was based in Eldoret town, where he ran his fashion business (Chiloba Designs) and fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Several Kenyans took to social to mourn him.