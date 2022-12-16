SECTIONS
The Standard

High Court orders all matatus out of Nakuru CBD

By Daniel Chege | 1h ago
Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika addressing journalists on December 13, 2022 after meeting US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman at the county headquarters. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The High Court in Nakuru has ordered all matatus out of the city’s central business district.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika had, on December 6, lifted a ban on matatus imposed by her predecessor Lee Kinyanjui in March 2020.

Kihika said at most two matatus from the same SACCO would be allowed to pick and drop passengers from bus stops in the CBD.

Six petitioners moved to court to challenge Kihika’s decision to allow public service vehicles back into the CBD.

Justice Hillary Chemitei ordered that the matatus shouldn’t be allowed access to the CBD until the petition is heard and determined.

The judge ordered on Thursday, December 15 that the PSVs should continue operating from the designated terminuses outside the CBD.

“An interim order is issued suspending a declaration made by the governor [of Nakuru County] on December 6 notifying the matatus to return back to the CBD,” Chemitei said.

Six traders operating within Nakuru CBD terminuses moved to court under a certificate of urgency seeking to overturn Kihika's decision.

The petitioners are Isaac Wambugu, Samuel Mwangi, Jackson Mwangi, Doreen Mahungu, John Muriuki and Peter Kagai.

In the petition, they said the decision by Kihika was made without proper public participation.

The six, through their lawyer Kemboi Sirma, told the court that ever since the matatus were allowed back into the CBD, they (petitioners) have lost business.

The aggrieved group wants the ordering of a permanent injunction against the reintroduction of matatus in the city centre, arguing the PSVs would cause traffic jams, noise pollution and confusion.

Related Topics

Nakuru Matatus CBD Susan Kihika
.

Latest Stories

You are likely to die due to poor health funding, says report
Premium You are likely to die due to poor health funding, says report
Health & Science
By Nancy Nzau
16 mins ago
Premium How William Ruto's visit to Western bloc could turn tables on Raila
Politics
By John Shilitsa and Allan Mungai
1 hr ago
Court orders all matatus out of Nakuru CBD
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

You are likely to die due to poor health funding, says report
By Nancy Nzau 16 mins ago
Premium You are likely to die due to poor health funding, says report
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Receptionist/ Patient Services Cashier - Nyamira
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyamira
  • Housekeeper/ Runner - Nyamira
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyamira
  • Facility Administrator/ Business Development Executive - Busia
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Busia
  • Optometrist - Busia
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Busia

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved