High Court orders all matatus out of Nakuru CBD

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika addressing journalists on December 13, 2022 after meeting US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman at the county headquarters. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The High Court in Nakuru has ordered all matatus out of the city’s central business district.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika had, on December 6, lifted a ban on matatus imposed by her predecessor Lee Kinyanjui in March 2020.

Kihika said at most two matatus from the same SACCO would be allowed to pick and drop passengers from bus stops in the CBD.

Six petitioners moved to court to challenge Kihika’s decision to allow public service vehicles back into the CBD.

Justice Hillary Chemitei ordered that the matatus shouldn’t be allowed access to the CBD until the petition is heard and determined.

The judge ordered on Thursday, December 15 that the PSVs should continue operating from the designated terminuses outside the CBD.

“An interim order is issued suspending a declaration made by the governor [of Nakuru County] on December 6 notifying the matatus to return back to the CBD,” Chemitei said.

Six traders operating within Nakuru CBD terminuses moved to court under a certificate of urgency seeking to overturn Kihika's decision.

The petitioners are Isaac Wambugu, Samuel Mwangi, Jackson Mwangi, Doreen Mahungu, John Muriuki and Peter Kagai.

In the petition, they said the decision by Kihika was made without proper public participation.

The six, through their lawyer Kemboi Sirma, told the court that ever since the matatus were allowed back into the CBD, they (petitioners) have lost business.

The aggrieved group wants the ordering of a permanent injunction against the reintroduction of matatus in the city centre, arguing the PSVs would cause traffic jams, noise pollution and confusion.