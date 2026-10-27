Waititu, wife plead for leniency in Sh588m money laundering case

Ferdinand Waititu and wife plead for leniency ahead of sentencing in Sh588m case. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife have urged the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court to spare them harsh punishment in the three money laundering charges in the Sh588 million graft case.

Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari pleaded for mercy before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa, arguing that they have already suffered through years of prosecution and that no government money was lost.