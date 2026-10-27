Not so fast! Court blocks Bomas expansion

Contractors hired are barred from clearing vegetation, cutting trees, excavating, grading, fencing, constructing routes, and undertaking any works at the disputed site. [File, Standard]

The Environment and Lands Court has blocked the government from continuing with the construction of a car park inside the Nairobi National Park.

Justice Grace Kemei, in her ruling, said that the contractors hired are barred from clearing vegetation, cutting trees, excavating, grading, fencing, constructing routes, and undertaking any works at the disputed site.