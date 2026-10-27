Five charged with murder of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

Slain lawyer Kyalo Mbobu. [File, Standard]

Five suspects, including Rose Mbithe, her two children and two police officers, have finally been charged with the murder of city lawyer Matthew Kyalo Mbobu 13 months after his killing.

Mbithe, Chris Mulwa, Angela Mulwa and police constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkeboi Borboroi appeared before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza at Kibera Law Courts, where they denied murdering Mbobu on September 9, 2025.