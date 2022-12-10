SECTIONS
How politics has undermined IEBC making it partisan arbiter

By Koki Muli Grignon | 42m ago
Deputy IEBC chairperson, Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyangaya, Francis Wanderi and Irene Masit. [File, Standard]

The consequences of politicising constitutional commissions and independent offices are dire. It is even worse to politicise public institutions of governance and democracy.

The latter are the ones that ensure the health, peace and stability of a country. Politics are by nature partisan, divisive and in less mature democracies, violent and negative. We are a young democracy where voters are free to cast their ballots and do so peacefully but most politicians are unwilling to play by the rules and refuse to accept the results of the elections.

We should take serious lessons from football. The rules are clear to all the players and they must play by them. The players don't pick the referees, but the whistle of the referee is respected by all. Those that foul or break the rules are dealt with immediately. They accept the verdict and the punishment; free kick, yellow or red card or whatever punishment is meted out by the referee.

In Kenya, even though we love football, we do not play our politics in the same manner. We have politicised and made the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), our referee, a partisan institution. It does not even operate like other constitutional commissions and independent offices. This is because of involving politicians and political parties in the appointment of Commissioners of IEBC. Even the members of the Selection Panel, established under the IEBC Act are partisan.

They represent groupings, identified because of their interests in the electoral process and management of elections! Some are even associated by word or deed or philosophy with the political elite. That is why, every time we are selecting and appointing commissioners, even as we go through the motions of advertising, shortlisting, interviewing and recommending names, ostensibly based of credentials and merits; people can long before interviews are even conducted, predict with accuracy and precision who will be appointed as commissioners of IEBC by scanning the lists of shortlisted names.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati with his deputy Juliana Cherera during a meeting held at the Bomas of Kenya on August 22, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Merits and credentials stopped being a criteria for competitive selection a long time ago. Indeed, the involvement of political players in the selection of referees in polls is the undoing of our democracy. Therefore, we should not be surprised when commissioners cannot agree on the results they should announce because they represent partisan interests. Actually, the entire process of managing and oversighting elections is no longer fair.

It is always eschewed in one direction. This includes almost all the activities in the electoral cycle, including, the amendments we introduce to electoral laws and regulations, procurement processes, hiring, training and deployment of electoral staff, deployment of materials and equipment for operations (which areas get the newest and best equipment), registration of voters (where we begin the processes and how long we spent in some areas), even voter education (how, when and who is targeted). We still have concerns over gerrymandering of our electoral districts and constituencies and weighting of one-person-one-vote and the allocation of resources. All these are some of the ways in which elections are tailored to benefit certain regions.

Voting material at Kakamega Hill School ahead of the 2017 election. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

After elections, the rewards are “worthy” the efforts. The losers in the elections are totally vanquished and the winners take all. This is why the perennial problems with IEBC will never end. Unless, we completely delink the selection and appointment of commissioners from politicians or other groupings with sectarian interests to safeguard. Religious institutions are sadly no exception.

While the Parliamentary and the Judicial Service Commissions may not be perfect, the outcomes of their selections/interviews processes are respected and are not subject to intense politicisation that we see with IEBC. Perhaps, it is time we established an independent constitutional commissions/Independent Offices Service Commission to deal with all matters relating to selection/appointments and promotions.

