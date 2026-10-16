From booze to sex and Sh50,000 deadly fight: Inside Starlet Wahu's last night

John Matara is accused of murdering Scarlet in a Airbnb in Nairobi.

A woman known for her glamorous social life, a brother who preaches the gospel and a mother left with a painful loss, socialite Starlet Wahu’s story has taken another dramatic turn in court.

Nearly three years after her death shocked Nairobi, the man accused of killing the socialite has finally offered a detailed account of their final encounter, describing a night of intimacy, whisky, a bitter payment dispute and a bloody confrontation he claims nearly cost him his life.