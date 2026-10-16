Five arrested over chaos at Raila's memorial in Bondo

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Five people arrested over Thursday’s chaos during Raila Odinga’s memorial in Bondo.

Police have arrested five suspects over violence that disrupted the first anniversary commemoration of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from Bondo Police Station arrested the suspects after a section of the crowd turned rowdy during the ceremony.

The disturbance saw groups of youths engage in confrontations, disrupting proceedings as security officers moved in to restore order. Some youths reportedly threw stones towards the VIP tent, forcing leaders to seek cover as tensions escalated.

According to DCI, a machete, sword and a knife were among the weapons recovered during the arrests.

The five suspects are currently being held in custody pending arraignment, while the recovered items have been detained as exhibits.