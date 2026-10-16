30 years later, man abandoned in lodging seeks to find parents

According to available records, Njuguna was born in June 1995 and abandoned at a lodging facility in Kayole, Nairobi, when he was four months old. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Peter Njuguna was abandoned in Nairobi as an infant more than 30 years ago. Despite extensive efforts by Kenya Children’s Home (KCH), formerly known as Thomas Barnardo House, where he has lived for years, his biological parents have never been traced.

According to available records, Njuguna was born in June 1995 and abandoned at a lodging facility in Kayole, Nairobi, when he was four months old.