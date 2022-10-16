Museveni speaks on whether he would endorse his son Muhoozi for presidency

President Yoweri Museveni during an interview on KTN News in Uganda [UPPS]

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni says only Ugandans can decide on who will succeed him.

In an interview to be aired on KTN News this Sunday, October 16, Museveni avoided responding to whether or not he would support his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the presidency once he retired.

He, however, said he would endorse a leader who would gain support from the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the ruling party in Uganda.

“I am a member of the NRM, I go with what it decides. I don’t decide on behalf of but I decide with the NRM,” said Museveni.

Museveni, who has been Uganda’s Head of State since 1986, said any leader seeking to succeed him ought to be a patriot, a Pan-Africanist, a democrat and one who is interested in leading socio-economic transformation in the country.

“Anyone who wants leadership will be accessed on those four principles,” he said.

Museveni’s comment came days after his son, Muhoozi, on his official Twitter page, exuded confidence in winning the election once his father retired.

He opined that the opposition, under Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, would not win the election.

"To the Ugandan opposition, after my father, I will defeat you badly in any election. Ugandans love me more than they'll ever love you," said Muhoozi in a tweet on Friday.

Muhoozi has previously been on the receiving end for his posts on Twitter.

On October 4, 2022, he was criticised after saying it would only two weeks to enter Kenya, capture Nairobi and make the city a part of Uganda’s territory.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he said on Twitter.

Reacting to these comments on KTN News, Museveni, who has since apologised for Muhoozi’s sentiments, said he was not keen on punishing his son for his Twitter tirade, saying his aim was to suppress the bad so that his good remains.

“Africa has a lot of problems and Twitting is not the most serious problem. That General [Muhoozi], is a very good officer with army things. If someone is good at something but makes a mistake in something else, you try to manage it,” he said.

Museveni added; “If he was tweeting on sports or things that are not controversial, that would not be a problem, but to talk about other countries, or even politics of Uganda, is what he will not do.”