Varsities' mess: Broken promises, students in limbo as strike drags on

TUK lecturers enter Day 10 of strike over pay, working conditions and CBA implementation. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

It is a mess that is taking a toll on university students, disrupting the learning calendar and threatening the future of thousands of students while the government seems slow to act.

The lecturers’ strike is now in its 22nd day with no sign of an end, even as the Government remains locked in a dispute over a new pay deal it had committed to resolve within a month of ending last year’s 49-day industrial action, leaving thousands of students facing another disrupted academic year.