It'd be foolhardy for anyone to underestimate Kalonzo ahead of 2027

Kalonzo Musyoka addresses a crowd. [File, Kalonzo Press]

In Kenya’s ever-changing political landscape, where alliances shift and loyalties are constantly tested, one politician’s enduring relevance deserves renewed attention: Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front. From Daniel arap Moi’s Kanu to Mwai Kibaki’s government and Raila Odinga’s opposition coalitions, Kalonzo has repeatedly demonstrated a political value that successive leaders have recognised.

As the country gears up for next year’s elections and political realignments begin to take shape, neither the government nor the United Opposition should underestimate his political acumen.