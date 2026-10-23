Revealed: How two MPs, goons set up plot to attack Standard Group

A damning Citizen TV investigation has lifted the lid on what appears to be a State-orchestrated plot to silence the press, revealing how two pro-government legislators bankrolled the October 2, 2026 siege on Standard Group headquarters.
It emerged that this was done by hiring a crowd of nearly 100 demonstrators at a paltry Sh400 per head.
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