Kenya warned of shifting electoral hotspots ahead of 2027 polls

Machete-wielding rioters during post-election clashes in Kawangware, Nairobi, on October 27, 2017. [AFP]

Kenya is facing shifting electoral conflict hotspots, growing public distrust in electoral institutions and rising risks of political violence ahead of the 2027 General Election, with new research warning that early intervention will be critical to securing peaceful polls.

The findings, drawn from three studies conducted across 18 counties, identify fierce party primaries, political intimidation, disinformation and gaps in institutional preparedness as key threats to electoral stability.