Why police want to close file on Paul Gicheru's death

Lawyer Paul Gicheru before he testified virtually in the ICC case in Nairobi on Monday, June 27, 2022. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Homicide investigators are now a step away from recommending a public inquest into the death of lawyer Paul Gicheru.

This is after results from the government chemist confirmed neither the food nor drinks submitted for testing contained foreign materials.

Police had submitted a bottle of wine that Gicheru is said to have consumed on September 27 when he was found dead at his Karen home.

“The investigations have so far not given us a reason to believe there was foul play. If the DPP agrees with our recommendation, the matter can proceed to a public inquest,” said an officer close to the investigations.

Police in a report have at the same time reconstructed the lawyer’s last moments in efforts to establish if there was any foul play in his death.

A preliminary report seen by The Sunday Standard ruled out poisoning as the cause of Gicheru’s death.

The police report further reveals that Gicheru spent his last moments with close family members, and all the meals and drinks which were consumed by the deceased and his family were prepared at home.

Police said Gicheru and his family spent the entire day at their Northwood Villa home in Karen and did not leave their home on the day.

At around mid-day, Gicheru, his wife Catherine Nyambura, his father-in-law and their son Allan Njoroge, who had arrived into the country from the United Kingdom (UK), gathered at the family dining table where they enjoyed a home-made meal of ugali. Gicheru and his father-in-law took wine and at around 2pm, as was his norm, Gicheru went upstairs for a nap.

At around 5.30pm when her father had already left, Nyambura went upstairs to check on her husband as he had overslept. It is then that she found him lying on the bed and foaming at the mouth.

A postmortem on the body of Gicheru was conducted last Friday at Lee Funeral Home. The results were, however, inconclusive and doctors recommended further toxicological tests to establish the cause of death.

Sources within the family told journalists at Lee Funeral Home that Gicheru died of a heart attack.

Yesterday, lawyer John Khaminwa who spoke on behalf of Gicheru’s family said the issue of poisoning had been ruled out.

“The wife in her statement indicated that there was no such issue as poisoning and the same has since been ruled out by the investigators,” Khaminwa told The Sunday Standard on phone.