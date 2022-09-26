SECTIONS

Eight die in Homa Bay road accident

By James Omoro | 1h ago
Eight people have died while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident. [James Omoro, Standard] 

Eight people have died while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident that occurred Homa Bay County on Monday evening.

Eight people including a woman, a schoolboy and six men died near Got Kokech trading centre along  Homa Bay- Kisumu road center in Homa Bay Sub-county.

Two people who survived the accident are in critical condition.

The accident occurred after a 14-seater matatu in which they were travelling collided with a fuel tanker. The matatu was headed to Kisumu from Migori via before colliding with the tanker that was heading to Homa Bay town.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred as the matatu tried to overtake another one at a sharp bend.

Erick Ouma, an eyewitness, said the accident was caused by over-speeding.

“The driver of the matatu was trying to overtake another matatu. The high speed made it impossible for both drivers to notice each other at the right distance to exercise control, leading to this accident.,” Ouma said.

Police had to intervene to control the public that wanted to siphon oil from the tanker. They cordoned the place and barred residents from accessing the lorry.

The driver of the tanker is in police custody.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne said they had put everything in control to prevent further injuries of residents who tried to siphon fuel.

“Our officers are still clearing the scene but both vehicles will be towed to Homa Bay Police Station,” Kinne said.

He urged residents to observe traffic rules when using roads in the area.

“Let us always observe traffic rules to avoid this kind of accident,” Kinne added.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

.

.

.

