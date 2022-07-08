SECTIONS

20 killed in road accident near Taru on Mombasa highway

By Bernard Sanga | 3w ago
Wreckages of the ill-feted cars captured from the scene of the accident. [Bernard Sanga, Standard]

At least 20 people are feared dead following a road accident near Taru township in Kwale County on this evening.

The accident which occurred at around 6pm involved a shuttle that was heading to Mombasa and a truck driving in the opposite direction on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Kinango OCPD Fredrick Ombaka said it was not yet clear what caused the accident but noted that the shuttle was carrying excess passengers.

"I'm at the scene and I have counted 20 bodies. We understand that more passengers boarded the shuttle at Voi. That is why we have a high number of causalities," he said.

The bodies were taken to Kinango Sub-County Hospital mortuary. Two children were among those killed.

All the fatalities were aboard the PSV operating under Wumeri Shuttles.

Mr Ombaka said the accident occurred some 3km from Taru police station.

The incident comes less than a week after four people were killed and 22 others injured in an accident involving three vehicles at Kosachei along the Eldoret-Malaba highway. The 11-seater matatu heading to Webuye from Eldoret hit a slow-moving truck carrying building materials.

Related Topics

Road Accident Taru Township Kwale Accident
.

Latest Stories

Rangwe MP candidate robbed of Sh1m says his life in danger
Rangwe MP candidate robbed of Sh1m says his life in danger
Nyanza
By James Omoro
11 mins ago
UK diaspora lobby endorses Raila's State House bid
Politics
By Jacob Ng'etich
1 hr ago
Saudi-funded Newcastle on inexorable path to soccer's summit
Football
By Associated Press
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

What Mike Sonko's defection means for Abdulswamad Nassir
By Benard Sanga 1 day ago
Premium What Mike Sonko's defection means for Abdulswamad Nassir
Police arrest 13 youth in Taita Taveta for disrupting rallies
By Renson Mnyamwezi 3 days ago
Police arrest 13 youth in Taita Taveta for disrupting rallies
Wiper to support ODM's Nassir after Sonko court ruling
By Patrick Beja 3 days ago
Wiper to support ODM's Nassir after Sonko court ruling
Supreme Court urged to dismiss Sonko impeachment review case
By Kamau Muthoni 6 days ago
Supreme Court urged to dismiss Sonko impeachment review case

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved