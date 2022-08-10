Didmus Barasa has 24 hours to surrender to police

Police in Bungoma have given Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa (pictured) a 24 hours’ ultimatum to surrender to any police station and record a statement following allegations that he shot and killed one of his opponents’ aide.

Addressing the press Wednesday, Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli said that the MP was still at large, several hours after the murder incident was reported.

“We tried to call him several times but his phone went unanswered and eventually he switched it off. I can confirm that he is not in our custody and for now, he remains a suspect who is at large,” said Mr Kooli.

Police have at the same time warned that it is the legislature who will determine the trajectory of the case and at the same time appealed to him to surrender so that he can give his version of the incident.

An excerpt of the police record at Bungoma Police Station seen by The Standard indicates that the incident involved Barasa and his rival Brian Khaemba of DAP-K at Chebukwabi polling station where they were to witness the counting of votes.

An altercation ensued prompting Khaemba to leave the station and that is when the MP followed him out of the station to his car where he allegedly drew his pistol and shot at Khaemba’s aide Brian Olunga.

Olunga died at Kimilili sub-county hospital.