Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins popularly known to fans as Don Jazzy is mourning the death of his mother after a long battle with cancer.

Sharing the sad news with netizens via his social media, the Mavin Records CEO revealed that he is beyond devastated by the loss but is comforted knowing his mother lived a good life.

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo. I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer,” he wrote.

According to Don Jazzy, announcing his mother’s death has been by far one of the most difficult things he has had to do.

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss,” he added.

Don Jazzy’s heartbroken father also expressed his pain following the death of his wife whom he described as his soulmate and better half.

“My dear soulmate and better half that made me whole @indianpicolo. I your husband , children, grandchildren , family , in-laws , brethren in the Lord, kinsmen , friends , fans , well-wishers and entire Mavin family will miss you but you are in a better place now. You fought the cancer gallantly but God does not want you to feel the pains anymore. You are now sleeping peacefully with no more pains. Sleep on my love. We thank you for all you did for us. We love you but God loves you more. I will not say good bye to you. We say good night. Adieu my darling,” he wrote.

Many joined the family in mourning their mother who constantly interacted with fans of her Instagram her page which she dedicated to promoting her son’s musical work and appreciating her family.

“I’m very very sorry for your loss, May God strengthen you during this difficult time. It’s not easy but trust she will always be with you forever and always. Please stay strong,” wrote Fancyacholonu.

Lauraikeji added, “May she Rest In Peace. Never met her but she was super nice to me on here. Too nice.”