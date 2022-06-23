SECTIONS

PSG president confirms talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Pochettino

By Reuters | Jun 23rd 2022
 April 23, 2022 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts REUTERS

Paris St Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi on Tuesday (Jun 21) said he was in talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the French champions.

Sports paper L'Equipe on Monday reported Galtier was being lined up to take over at PSG, but that the announcement of his appointment would have to wait until Argentine Pochettino's departure was finalised.

"We have a shortlist of coaches, we are in talks with Nice, this is not a secret," Qatari Al-Khelaifi told Le Parisien in a detailed interview published on Tuesday.

The club's current manager Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, came under pressure having failed to help PSG break new ground in the Champions League last season, after they were eliminated in the last-16.

March 1, 2022 OGC Nice coach Christophe Galtier REUTERS

Galtier joined Nice ahead of last season having led former club Lille to their first Ligue 1 title since 2011 in the previous campaign.

Al-Khelaifi also appeared to put an end to the constant speculation surrounding France great Zinedine Zidane, dismissing reports that the club had been in talks with the 1998 World Cup winner about becoming their new head coach.

"Many clubs are interested in hiring him, including national teams, but no, we have never been in discussions with him," he said.

Related Topics

Paris St Germain Christophe Galtier Mauricio Pochettino
.

Similar Articles

PSG president confirms talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Pochettino
PSG president confirms talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Pochettino
Paris St Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi on Tuesday (Jun 21) said he was in talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino
Football
By Reuters
1 month ago
.

Latest Stories

Ruto: IEBC personnel arrests part of plan to influence poll outcome
Ruto: IEBC personnel arrests part of plan to influence poll outcome
Politics
By Brian Okoth
8 mins ago
William Ruto blames rivals for arrest of Venezuelan with electoral materials
Coast
By Willis Oketch
15 mins ago
Probe JKIA Venezuelan saga, Raila Odinga allies demand
Rift Valley
By Obare Osinde
29 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Eric Johana moves to Thailand after leaving Belgian second tier side Waasland-Beveren
By Washington Onyango 5 hrs ago
Eric Johana moves to Thailand after leaving Belgian second tier side Waasland-Beveren
Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M
By Associated Press 16 hrs ago
Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M
Kenya Police sign four ahead of 2022-2023 season
By Washington Onyango 16 hrs ago
Kenya Police sign four ahead of 2022-2023 season
Nottingham Forest confirm Jesse Lingard signing on one-year contract
By Associated Press 1 day ago
Nottingham Forest confirm Jesse Lingard signing on one-year contract

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel