Hidden gem: Mambrui sand dunes offer a Dubai experience at home

Dunes in Mambrui, Kilifi County. [File, Standard]

Mambrui’s dunes have emerged as a major new tourist attraction in Kilifi County, thanks to their magical desert-meets-sea experience along the Indian Ocean.

Tourists visiting the area say the dunes—stretching along the coastline—are ideal for quad biking, exploration, and photography, offering an experience unlike any other in the county.

Popularly known as “Dubai Ndogo” (Small Dubai), Mambrui is not crowded, providing a tranquil yet adventurous alternative to Dubai’s highly commercialised deserts.

The dunes are among the new hidden gems in Magarini Sub-County, offering tourists a unique opportunity to explore the landscape. Locals say the destination should be listed under the Tembea Kenya banner to boost domestic tourism.

More than 70 community members have formed a Community-Based Organisation (CBO) to develop Dubai Ndogo, aimed at creating job opportunities and promoting the destination.

The Mambrui Sand Dunes CBO chairman, Julius Msanzu, said members initially raised funds to clear the area before purchasing quad bikes to allow tourists to experience the dunes, which are uniquely linked to the ocean.

Msanzu explained that upon arrival, visitors are briefed on the itinerary, after which groups can hire quad bikes, access guides, and relax under shaded rest areas.

“We hope the area will give visitors, especially domestic tourists, a Dubai experience at home. We request that it be included in the Tembea Kenya programme,” he said.

Recently, President William Ruto launched the Hapa ni Wapi Initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, to encourage domestic travel.

The programme, implemented through the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), aims to enable Kenyans to explore both well-known and hidden attractions across the country. It also seeks to showcase diverse tourism experiences, including road trips, beach tourism, and cultural activities, particularly targeting younger travellers.

These initiatives form part of a broader national strategy to position Kenya as a premier global tourism destination, with an ambitious target of attracting 5.5 million tourists by 2027.

At Dubai Ndogo, visitors undergo brief training before riding quad bikes and, under guided supervision, enjoy a dune safari experience.

Msanzu noted that visitor numbers have increased by 30 to 60 per cent, with figures continuing to rise as more people discover the hidden gem.

For local residents, the attraction has created opportunities in tour guiding, the sale of green coconuts, and other services.

Alex Mgandi, a founding member of the CBO and manager of the quad bike operations, said the dunes were previously viewed as having little value but have since become a major income-generating venture and a recognised tourism destination.

Mgandi has also established a website, Quad Trails and Adventures, to promote the attraction.

Locals are encouraging Kenyans to visit the dunes and support domestic tourism rather than travel abroad to destinations like Dubai.

Sara Burache, an influencer who toured the area with a KTB team during a two-day visit to attraction sites in Malindi, Magarini, and Watamu, described the Dubai Ndogo experience as exceptional and said she would love to return.

Another online influencer, Hellen Phoebe, who was also part of the KTB team, termed the experience memorable.

The online influencers documented their journeys using the Magical Kenya Souvenir Passport, an innovative travel passport and guide unveiled by President William Ruto during the recently concluded Kenya Tourism, Wildlife and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Week at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.