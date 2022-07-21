Expect big poll disruptions if we add Reuben Kigame on ballot, IEBC warns

Reuben Kigame and his running mate Irene Ngendo address the press at Cedar Groove in Kasarani, Nairobi, in June 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says it may be forced to push forward elections if it has to include gospel singer Reuben Kigame on the presidential ballot paper.

At the same time, IEBC argues that it will spend an additional Sh971 million to reprint the ballot paper and reconfigure 55,650 Kiems kits.

In its appeal against a High Court decision requiring it to reconsider Kigame’s academic papers and collected signatures, the agency faulted Justice Anthony Mrima, saying Mr Kigame only submitted 1,013 signatures against the required 48,000.

“The list of supporters referred by the court has not been presented to the commission nor has it been analysed to determine whether the listed nominating supporters meet the prescribed numbers and are registered voters as required,” said Mr Chebukati.

According to the Wafula Chebukati-led commission, it is impossible to effect the changes because the required money can only be available after 30 days, yet the polls are only 18 days away.

Justice Mrima said there is need for the Parliament to enact a law that enables persons with disabilities to fully participate in politics.

The judge however rejected Kigame’s prayer to compel IEBC to have him on the ballot. According to the judge, this would amount to overstretching the court’s mandate. The judge said it is only IEBC that can decide whether he will be on the ballot or not.

“This court is satisfied that on account of disability and the effort by the petitioner and the signatures collected and are with the respondent. The petitioner shall not be disqualified on the basis of the signatures,” said Justice Mrima.

Mr Kigame had accused the electoral commission of bias and unfairness.

He argued that the commission had extended time for presidential candidates to table their signatures and at least 2,000 copies of voters identification cards from majority counties only for it to allegedly reject his.

The singer argued that IEBC was unfair to disabled persons, as it has not developed regulations to assist persons with disability.

“The petitioner has worked hard and has met all the requirements set in the presidential aspirant’s checklist, only to be barred from presenting the said booklets that have cost him time and a lot of resources. IEBC failed to grant the petitioner access materials and devices to overcome constraints arising from his disability as required by the constitution,” he said.

According to his lawyer John Khaminwa, Mr Kigame attended the pre-nomination meeting for presidential candidates.

IEBC chairman agreed to add presidential aspirants two more days to have their signatures and copies of IDs in order. This was on May 23.

Six days later, Mr Kigame said, he presented his signatures at the Bomas of Kenya, but the commission declined to receive them.

“Shockingly, the petitioner’s materials were not received,” said Mr Khaminwa.